Dutch take solar offshore

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) is supporting a consortium planning to build an offshore floating solar farm off the coast of the country.

Oceans of Energy, the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands, TNO, Marin, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company and Utrecht University are working on the three-year project.

07 Dec 2017 Utrecht University and Oceans of Energy will also compare electricity production of floating solar at sea with that on land, with expectations of a 15% higher power yield.

Oceans of Energy founder and chief executive Allard van Hoeken said: “Solar farms are already being deployed at inshore water bodies such as lakes, but a project at sea has never been done before as this is much more challenging.

“With the competences of the project partners and building further on the expertise of the Dutch offshore industry, we are convinced that we will be successful.”

The consortium is receiving financial backing through RVO.

RVO energy innovation manager Frank Witte said: “This is an important innovation project, as it has a high potential for replicability. Next to additional renewable energy production, the solution also allows oil and gas production platforms to become more sustainable.”

