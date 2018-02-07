Mines to take weight for storage

Edinburgh start-up Gravitricity has secured a £650,000 grant from Innovate UK to help with plans for energy storage projects at the sites of disused mines in Scotland.

The technology would utilise a weight of up to 2000 tonnes suspended in mine shafts by cables attached to winches.

23 Oct 2017 The weight is winched to the top of the shaft to capture renewable power and then dropped to release it when needed, with the winches acting as generators, the company said.

Gravitricity said the grant will enable it to start building a scale demonstrator project later this year and find a site to install a full-scale prototype by 2020.

The company is also seeking investors, including those with mining experience, and suitable shafts to trial the technology.

Projects are planned between 1MW and 20MW, the company said.

Gravitricity managing director Charlie Blair (pictured) said: “As we rely more and more on renewable energy, there is an increasing need to find ways to store that energy – so we can produce quick bursts of power exactly when it is needed.”

