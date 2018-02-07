Orsted pilots storage in Taiwan

Orsted is to work with several Taiwanese partners to develop a MW-size energy storage pilot project in Changhua County, Taiwan.

The Danish developer will work with the Changhua County government, Taipower, the Industrial Technology Research Institute and National Changhua University of Education on the project.

The county government will lead on the selection of the project site and related permits, while Taipower will provide the grid connection.

Orsted said it prefers to source the battery and integration systems from local suppliers.

The aim of the demo is to bring battery storage know-how to Taiwan to support the grid and renewables build-out.

Changhua County magistrate Wei Ming Ku said: “Orsted is the first offshore wind developer to sign a MoU with Changhua County and has been a good partner in promoting offshore wind ever since.

“(The) cooperation between Changhua and Orsted on the energy storage pilot is a great support to Changhua in developing mid- to long-term plan for a local green energy eco-system, talent cultivation and business generation.”

Image: Orsted