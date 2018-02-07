GE wins 2.9GW US jackpot 

GE Renewable Energy has secured deals for turbines totalling 2.9GW for projects with Invenergy, Lincoln Clean Energy and Avangrid Renewables in North America.

The contracts are for variably rated 2.2MW to 2.5MW machines with a 127-metre rotors, GE said.

GE said the 2MW-127 “brings a significant improvement in annual energy production within the 2 MW range”.

The platform is digitally-equipped and can use GE's Predix core applications including its asset performance management, cybersecurity and business optimisation solutions.

GE onshore wind business president and chief executive Pete McCabe said: “We're delighted by the positive response from our customers to the GE 2MW-127 and look forward to improving their project economics as we install this leading technology at wind farms across North America.”

Image: GE