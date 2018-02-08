Wello to ride Chinese wave

Finnish wave outfit Wello has entered the Chinese market via a development agreement with local conglomerate CIMC OEI.

The companies will work together to define an optimised design of Wello’s Penguin wave device for Chinese waters.

Related Stories Bali picks a Penguin

28 Dec 2017

Penguin set for Korean waters

20 Jul 2016 The wave climate is slightly milder around China compared with northern Atlantic waters where the Penguin technology has been developed and verified, said Wello.

The partners will then establish a demonstration site in China before moving on to commercial-scale projects.

Wello’s CEO Heikki Paakkinen said: “Wello’s team and financers have spent a vast amount of effort during the previous 10 years to develop this extraordinary technology.

“Now we are in a position to harvest the results. There are new enquiries and contracts coming in and we really are on the verge of conquering the world with Penguins."

Image: Penguin wave device (Wello)