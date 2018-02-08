Alberta plans 700MW green sale

The Canadian province of Alberta plans to offer clean power capacity totalling 700MW in the next two rounds of its renewable electricity programme (REP).

Rounds two and three will run concurrently targeting 300MW and 400MW respectively.

Related Stories Enel wins Alberta wind double

14 Dec 2017

Wind ‘benefits’ Alberta $3.7bn

27 Sep 2017 The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) will deliver proposals for the sale to the minister of energy by the end of this month. Awards are expected to be made by 31 December.

Projects must be new or expanded renewable power generation initiatives located in Alberta. They must be greater than 5MW and be able to connect to the existing transmission systems.

Round three will be similar to round one, but round two will have an additional indigenous equity ownership requirement for projects.

Round one delivered nearly 600MW of wind power at a weighted average bid price of $37 a megawatt-hour.

Image: Pixabay