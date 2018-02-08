Seacat sets new standards

Seacat Services has been certified by DNV GL for upgraded International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accreditations.

The wind farm support vessel operator has achieved the updated ISO9001:2015 quality management and ISO14001:2015 environmental management standards.

The company, which has a fleet of 14 boats, has also renewed its OHSAS 18001 health and safety certification.

Seacat Services head of business support Mark Drew said: “At face value, the ISO, ISM and OHSAS accreditation processes might look like a series of administrative hoops to jump through.

“But what they do, in reality, is encourage a business to think very carefully about the risks and opportunities inherent in its operations and, crucially, how it delivers on the promises it is making.”

