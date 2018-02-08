Nordex stars in US

Nordex Group installed 260 wind turbines in the US in 2017 with a total capacity of 806MW.

The company said it has a further 520MW of hardware under construction in the country at two unnamed wind farms for unspecified utilities.

Nordex had 11% market share in the US last year, according to figures released by the American Wind Energy Association.

The company added that it now ranks fourth among turbine manufacturers in the country.

Further expansion is planned for 2018 in the US, Nordex said.

Image: Nordex