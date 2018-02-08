Seaton takes Hornsea 1 delivery
Able UK port begins role as installation marshalling port for 1.2GW project
Able UK's Seaton port in Yorkshire has taken delivery of the first batch of 12 monopile foundations for Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 wind farm off east England.
The facility will be used as an installation base for the project's tubulars and associated transition pieces, as first reported in subscriber-only reNEWS last November
Related Stories
“We see the success in securing this type of project as very much the result of our ongoing investment in precisely the sort of specialist facilities required by this sector,” port executive chairman Peter Stephenson, said.
The foundations will be installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation, which will be joined next month by A2Sea vessel Sea Installer which is tackling TPs.
Innovation installed the first of 174 EEW-made tubulars, which each weigh 900 tonnes, at the project last month.
Image: Able UK