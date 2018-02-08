Articles Filter

Seaton takes Hornsea 1 delivery

Able UK port begins role as installation marshalling port for 1.2GW project

Seaton takes Hornsea 1 delivery image 08/02/2018

Able UK's Seaton port in Yorkshire has taken delivery of the first batch of 12 monopile foundations for Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 wind farm off east England.

The facility will be used as an installation base for the project's tubulars and associated transition pieces, as first reported in subscriber-only reNEWS last November

Related Stories

“We see the success in securing this type of project as very much the result of our ongoing investment in precisely the sort of specialist facilities required by this sector,” port executive chairman Peter Stephenson, said.

The foundations will be installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation, which will be joined next month by A2Sea vessel Sea Installer which is tackling TPs.

Innovation installed the first of 174 EEW-made tubulars, which each weigh 900 tonnes, at the project last month.

Image: Able UK

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.