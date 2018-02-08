Seaton takes Hornsea 1 delivery

Able UK's Seaton port in Yorkshire has taken delivery of the first batch of 12 monopile foundations for Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 wind farm off east England.

The facility will be used as an installation base for the project's tubulars and associated transition pieces, as first reported in subscriber-only reNEWS last November

The foundations will be installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation, which will be joined next month by A2Sea vessel Sea Installer which is tackling TPs.

Innovation installed the first of 174 EEW-made tubulars, which each weigh 900 tonnes, at the project last month.

Image: Able UK