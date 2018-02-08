MHI Vestas grows UK hub

MHI Vestas has completed foundation work at its new paint and logistics facility in Fawley, southern England.

The company said it will soon begin work on the main building and is on track to open for business in mid-2018.

08 Nov 2017 The plant will be used to paint and store 80-metre turbine blades for the MHI Vestas V164 turbine. Blades are produced at the OEM's factory on the nearby Isle of Wight.

The new facility will mean the manufacturer no longer has to send its UK-made components to Denmark for completion and storage, the company said.

Construction at the new plant, which is located on site of a decommissioned oil-fired power plant began in November.

The facility will play a key role in producing blades for EDPR and Engie’s 950MW Moray 1 wind farm off Scotland and Innogy’s 860MW Triton Knoll project off Lincolnshire.

MHI Vestas said the Fawley base will create between 30 and 50 jobs when opened.

