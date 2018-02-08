Siemens Gamesa India PV double

Siemens Gamesa is growing its solar presence in India winning orders to develop two photovoltaic plants totalling 160MW in the Asian country.

One contract covers the design, engineering and commissioning of a 100MW solar plant in Tamil Nadu. The deal also includes infrastructure construction and supply of inverters.

Siemens Gamesa said the order is with a "major Indian electricity company".

The second contract with an independent power producer will see the company responsible for design, engineering and commissioning of a 60MW facility in Karnataka, as well as the supply and the installation of photovoltaic inverters.

Both projects are scheduled to come online in March.

Siemens Gamesa India chief executive Ramesh Kymal said: “Currently, India is one of the most promising markets for renewable energy, and the Indian solar segment has experienced substantial growth in the last three years, and it is expected to gain momentum in the near future once firmly established in the business.”