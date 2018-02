Energi Fyn has erected three Vestas turbines at the port of Lindo in Munkebo, Denmark.

The V117 3.3/3.45MW hardware is 149.9 metres high, the Danish clean power supplier said.

The three machines are expected to produce 34.5 gigawatt hours of electricity a year.

Installation work on the turbines started in October last year.

