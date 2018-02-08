Carnegie charged for Oz battery

Carnegie Clean Energy subsidiary Energy Made Clean and joint venture partner Lendlease Services have won a A$6.8m contract to deliver a 5MW storage project in Australia for Western Power.

The system, which will be located in Kalbarri some 500km north of Perth in Western Australia, will have 4.5 megawatt-hour energy capacity, with a minimum of 2MWh accessible for back-up services.

The battery will allow Kalbarri to be supplied with electricity from the South West Interconnected Network rather than a 140km 33kV connection from Geraldton. It will also provide network stabilisation.

Design work is underway, with construction scheduled to start in November and commercial operations planned for June 2019.

Carnegie Clean Energy chief executive Michael Ottaviano said: “We’re excited to have won an extremely competitive, global tender using the latest in storage and control technologies.

“This (system) will deliver energy security to Kalbarri, a regional area of Western Australia which has previously had its energy supply disrupted because of its remote location.”

Image: Energy Made Clean/Carnegie Clean Energy