Finns play 277MW Texas hand

Finnish outfit Taaleri Energia has entered the US wind market with the acquisition of the 277MW Truscott-Gilliland East project in Texas for $350m.

The wind farm, which will be located in Knox County, will be developed with Taaleri's North American partner NorthRenew Energy. It was acquired from Truscott Gilliland Wind.

Taaleri Energia said it will start negotiations for the full financing package for Truscott-Gilliland East in mid-2018. The Finns will be seeking co-investors because of the size of the wind farm.

Taaleri US operations head Taamir Fareed said: “This project is located in a strong wind area with excellent grid connectivity.”

The company said it plans to grow its US portfolio with further wind and solar acquisitions in 2018.

Image: Pixabay