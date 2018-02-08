BayWa offloads Carolina sun
PSEG Solar Source buys Halifax plant for $10m
PSEG Solar Source has acquired a photovoltaic plant from BayWa in North Carolina for $10m.
The 7MW Halifax Solar Energy Center, which is located on 11 hectares of land in Halifax, became operational in December.
It features 20,550 mono-crystalline solar panels and was initiated by Geenex Solar.
Electricity from the plant will be sold to Virginia Electric and Power Company under a 15-year agreement.
BayWa was engineering, procurement and construction contractor and will operate the facility for PSEG Solar Source.
PSEG Solar Source president Diana Drysdale said: “We continue to focus on expanding our renewable energy business and this acquisition is another example of PSEG's commitment to a sustainable energy future.”
The company now has 23 utility-scale solar facilities in operation in 14 states in the US.
Image: BayWa