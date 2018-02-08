BayWa offloads Carolina sun

PSEG Solar Source has acquired a photovoltaic plant from BayWa in North Carolina for $10m.

The 7MW Halifax Solar Energy Center, which is located on 11 hectares of land in Halifax, became operational in December.

Electricity from the plant will be sold to Virginia Electric and Power Company under a 15-year agreement.

BayWa was engineering, procurement and construction contractor and will operate the facility for PSEG Solar Source.

PSEG Solar Source president Diana Drysdale said: “We continue to focus on expanding our renewable energy business and this acquisition is another example of PSEG's commitment to a sustainable energy future.”

The company now has 23 utility-scale solar facilities in operation in 14 states in the US.

