PSEG Solar Source buys Halifax plant for $10m

BayWa offloads Carolina sun image 08/02/2018

PSEG Solar Source has acquired a photovoltaic plant from BayWa in North Carolina for $10m.

The 7MW Halifax Solar Energy Center, which is located on 11 hectares of land in Halifax, became operational in December.   

It features 20,550 mono-crystalline solar panels and was initiated by Geenex Solar.

Electricity from the plant will be sold to Virginia Electric and Power Company under a 15-year agreement. 

BayWa was engineering, procurement and construction contractor and will operate the facility for PSEG Solar Source.

PSEG Solar Source president Diana Drysdale said: “We continue to focus on expanding our renewable energy business and this acquisition is another example of PSEG's commitment to a sustainable energy future.”

The company now has 23 utility-scale solar facilities in operation in 14 states in the US. 

Image: BayWa

