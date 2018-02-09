Taiwan ties for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa is joining forces with Taiwan company Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group as part of ongoing efforts to build a local offshore wind supply chain.

A memorandum of understanding will focus on the establishment of a foundry, machining and painting facilities at Taichung Harbour. It follows an earlier MoU with Taiwan International Ports.

No timeline has been set for finalisation of the agreement.

“The promising potential of the Taiwanese offshore market combined with our positive experience with the government has encouraged us to intensify our efforts,” said Siemens Gamesa.

"We are convinced that this emerging market offers interesting business opportunities. As one of the world’s leaders within the offshore wind industry, we look forward to gaining a foothold in this market.”

Taichung is close to Changhua where the majority of more than 10GW of proposed offshore wind projects are located.

Image: Siemens Gamesa already has two turbines installed off Taiwan (Swancor)