Tekmar team targets China wires

UK cable protection outfit Tekmar Group is to work with Chinese company SB Submarine Systems (SBSS) to offer services to the offshore wind market in China.

The partners have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly provide protection for export and array cables, as well as subsea installation.

Tekmar chief executive James Ritchie said: “Following our recent success on several projects in China, we are excited to be able to partner with a leading installer to support this rapidly expanding market.”

SBSS commercial director Tom Manning said: “On the back of our first offshore wind farm project in 2017 this MoU reinforces SBSS’s strategy of deploying our international experience into the domestic market and offering high-quality subsea power cable installations to Chinese developers.”

Image: Tekmar Group