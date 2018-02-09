Jacket scour put to the test

Engineering and environmental hydraulics outfit HR Wallingford and the University of Rostock have teamed up to assess the development of marine scour for substation jacket foundations.

Laboratory tests will be carried out on models to examine the damaging effects of scour under what the partners describe as “realistic conditions”.

12 Mar 2014 The research, which is funded by the German government, aims to optimise jacket design and lead to savings on repairs.

University of Rostock sediment transport research group’s Peter Menzel said: “For these scour tests, we have provided two models of steel jacket foundations at a scale of 1:60.

“The data we are gathering in HR Wallingford is deepening our understanding of the effects of scour on offshore substation jackets in the German sector of the North Sea where substantial offshore wind development is both ongoing and being planned.”

HR Wallingford sediment dynamics chief technical director Richard Whitehouse said: “We welcome the opportunity to work with the University of Rostock on this new research.

“Studying the time development of scour around substation jacket foundations allows us to build on our existing knowledge of marine scour processes to the design benefit and operational management of offshore wind farms.”

Image: Physical model testing of offshore substation jackets (HR Wallingford)