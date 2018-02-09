Auction shorts UK battery charge
Lowball T-4 capacity market clearing price cuts storage volume
Battery storage projects have secured 153MW of de-rated capacity market agreements from National Grid in the latest T-4 auction for 2021-22 delivery.
The provisional results showed 23 battery sites secured payments at the clearing price of £8.40 per kilowatt a year.
Winning projects include Foresight’s 35MW Port of Tyne, Arenko’s 41MW Bloxwich in the West Midlands and TRIG’s 20MW Broxburn in West Lothian.
The volume of battery storage securing capacity marker agreements was significantly down on the 501MW procured in last year’s T-4 auction at a clearing price of £22.50/kW.
The reduction is largely down to the lower clearing price and the decision by National Grid to cut the de-rating factor for half-hour duration batteries from 96% to around 18%.
At a clearing price of £8.40/kW a year, half-hour storage projects will receive roughly £1.50/kW a year.
The total quantity of de-rated capacity procured in this year’s T-4 auction was 50.41GW.
Image: energy storage (Arenko)