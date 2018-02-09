Auction shorts UK battery charge

Battery storage projects have secured 153MW of de-rated capacity market agreements from National Grid in the latest T-4 auction for 2021-22 delivery.

The provisional results showed 23 battery sites secured payments at the clearing price of £8.40 per kilowatt a year.

The volume of battery storage securing capacity marker agreements was significantly down on the 501MW procured in last year’s T-4 auction at a clearing price of £22.50/kW.

The reduction is largely down to the lower clearing price and the decision by National Grid to cut the de-rating factor for half-hour duration batteries from 96% to around 18%.

At a clearing price of £8.40/kW a year, half-hour storage projects will receive roughly £1.50/kW a year.

The total quantity of de-rated capacity procured in this year’s T-4 auction was 50.41GW.

Image: energy storage (Arenko)