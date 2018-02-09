France explores tidal tender

The French government has launched preliminary studies that could lead to a tender for tidal energy in the European country.

Secretary of State for Ecological and Inclusive Transition Sébastien Lecornu said the research would be carried out at tidal zones in Brittany and Normandy.

25 Oct 2017 Industry organisation Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) welcomed the news, but called for the tender to be issued as soon as possible.

OEE chief executive Remi Gruet said: “A tender for tidal energy will see the first manufacturing plants come to France, creating a strong domestic industry, with significant export opportunities globally.

“The French government has clearly recognised this opportunity and it will be up to the sector to demonstrate the readiness of the technology and the progress achieved in the first pilot farms.”

He added that the OEE is looking forward to discussing the tender design with the government.

