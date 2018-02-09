Service smiles for ABO in Germany

ABO Wind has secured a service contract from Energieversorgung Mittelrhein EVM for the 18MW Waigandshain wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

The project, which is located north of Koblenz, features 12 1.5MW Fuhrlander FL MD77 turbines that became operational in 2004 and 2005.

Related Stories Germany ‘to set onshore record’

08 Dec 2017

Austrians hire German muscle

06 Nov 2017 ABO Wind has also hired 12 former service technicians from FWT Service and taken over a portfolio of 60 turbines covered by the latter company.

FWT Service was part of the former German wind turbine manufacturer Fuhrlander, which stopped making machines in 2013 after becoming insolvent,

FWT Service also filed for insolvency last year.

Image: Fuhrlander