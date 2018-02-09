Hull to host offshore powwow

Team Humber Marine Alliance will hold its annual Offshore Wind Connections (OWC) conference in Hull this year.

The conference, which was previously held in Bridlington, will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel on 25-26 April.

15 Sep 2016 Team Humber chairman and chief executive Mark O'Reilly said the event will be relevant to all businesses and organisations with a stake in the offshore wind industry.

“The conference will reflect the exponential growth in offshore wind since we held the first OWC on the Humber south bank; how firms like Siemens and Orsted have put the region at the heart of the industry and the course it is likely to take as we approach the 2020s,” he said.

“We've had three successful years at Bridlington and coming to Hull is a natural step, especially considering the contribution renewables is making to the city's revival,” O'Reilly added.

The names of speakers, sponsors and booking details are to be announced.

