Orsted triumphs in Taiwan

Orsted has received environmental approval from the Taiwanese authorities for four offshore wind farms totalling 2.4GW off the Asian island's Changhua coast.

The Environmental Protection Administration in Taiwan approved the environmental impact assessments for the projects, which means the Danish company has secured exclusivity over the development of the four sites between 35km and 60km from shore.

27 Nov 2017 Orsted said that, subject to a final investment decision, construction of the first of the four projects could start next year.

It will now aim to secure corresponding grid capacity this year and obtain the establishment permits at the latest by the end of 2019. Orsted will then look to secure the feed-in-tariff through the signing of a power purchase agreement.

Orsted Wind Power chief executive Martin Neubert said: “Today's approvals mark an important milestone for Orsted's expansion in Asia and the realisation of Taiwan's ambitious energy targets.”

Image: Orsted