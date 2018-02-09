Crown sets May extension deadline 

The Crown Estate has set a deadline of end-May for the receipt of any further offshore wind extension project proposals from developers in the UK.

The seabed lease manager will no longer accept applications after 31 May “to help pave the way for a single and comprehensive route to” a new wider leasing round.

Any new wind farm cannot exceed the MW rating already in operation and extensions must be at least 5km away from another wind farm “unless agreed with the other tenant”.

Crown Estate said the application process is an attempt to “strengthen the UK’s offshore wind pipeline”.

Vattenfall has been the only developer to formally express an interest in extending a project with its 340MW Thanet 2 off Kent.

