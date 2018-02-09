EU OKs remote island wind plan

BEIS says the European Commission has not raised any objections to UK government plans to allow remote island wind projects to apply for a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the next auction for less established renewable technologies in 2019.

More than 750MW of wind projects with planning consent on the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland could be eligible for the CfD3 auction.

The consultation sets out proposed definitions for remote island wind and also includes an impact assessment. It also seeks views on how island communities will benefit from wind projects.

Image: Orkney (Heriot Watt University)