EnBW embraces Taiwan offshore

German energy company EnBW has acquired a 37.5% stake in three offshore wind projects in Taiwan with potential total capacity of up to 2GW.

Australian outfit Macquarie Capital and Taiwanese project developer Swancor Renewable are also investors in the projects off the Changhua region of the Asian island.

06 Jan 2015 The partners will initially focus on securing grid connection capacity, expected to be allocated in the first half of this year.

EnBW will take on the majority of the technical project development and already has staff on site in Taiwan, with further support coming from the company's office in Hamburg.

The partners also plan to establish a skilled local workforce with employees trained and qualified by the German developer.

EnBW said the acquisition is subject to the approval of the relevant cartel authorities.

EnBW head of generation portfolio development Dirk Güsewell said: “In moving into project development in Taiwan, we have opened the latest chapter in our offshore wind activities.

“The expertise that we have built up in the offshore wind sector in the last few years is in demand worldwide, and we want to export it.

“That is why we are also directing our sights at new international offshore wind markets that offer growth opportunities and an attractive economic environment, so that in a first step we can start by developing selected projects ready for construction.”

Taiwan has set a 5.5GW target for offshore wind by 2025.

