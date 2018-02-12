DNV GL lends Walney 3 support

DNV GL carried out technical due diligence for a group of lenders providing finance for investment in the 659MW Walney 3 offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

The work also included an energy production assessment of the project, DNV GL said.

18 May 2016 Among the lenders are Aviva Investors, BlackRock Investment Management (UK), Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets and Macquarie Infrastructure Debt Investment Solution.

DNV GL executive vice president for the energy business in Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa Prajeev Rasiah said: “DNV GL has broad experience in offshore wind since 1993 and this venture into one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms was, for many of the lenders, their first in offshore wind.”

Danish utility Orsted owns 50% of the project, with compatriot pension funds PKA and PFA having each acquired a 25% stake in November last year.

Walney 3 will comprise 47 Siemens Gamesa 7MW and 40 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines. It is expected to be fully commissioned in the second half of 2018.

Image: Walney 3 (Orsted)