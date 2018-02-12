SeaPlanner permits working solution

SeaRoc has launched a new “permit to work” system for its SeaPlanner marine management solution to handle work authorisation processes.

The new system enables the submission, review, approval and issue of all permits, the company said.

It consists of three parts: a risk-assessment method statement; permits; and transfer of control.

SeaRoc group managing director Steve Pears said: “The launch of permit to work brings a brand new function to the SeaPlanner system.

“The solution has been designed in such a way that it provides clients with the complete process for managing work permits in a fully auditable way and ensuring compliance with best practice.”

Image: SeaRoc