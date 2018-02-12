Orsted reveals Hornsea 3 secrets

Orsted has revised plans for its 2.4GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England following a period of statutory consultation that ended late last year.

The Danish developer has dropped the maximum number of turbines to 300 from 342 and has removed floating foundations from the project's design envelope.

Hornsea 3 will feature up to six export cables that will hit landfall north east of Weybourne, Norfolk, before running 55km south onshore across an 80-metre wide cable corridor to the National Grid main substation at Norwich.

“We initially presented a wide search area and have relied on local knowledge, environmental assessments and information from local authorities, statutory bodies, landowners and members of the local community to refine the design,” said project development manager Stuart Livesey.

A HVAC booster station could be build outside the village of Edgefield as part of the current plans, the company said.

Orsted said it could not commit to using a HVDC transmission solution at the project due to “certain risks” associated with the technology, which is still maturing.

The Danes will submit an application for the project to the Planning Inspectorate in the second quarter of 2018.

