Taiwan 'rejects' Fuhai plans

The Taiwan Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has rejected Taiwan Generations Corp's plans for the Fuhai offshore wind farm, according to local media reports.

The reports said the project, which was planned to be located off the coast of Changhua, had been turned down because of delays over the first phase, issues with the local fishing industry and the potential environmental impact of the wind farm.

Another project under development by WPD Taiwan Energy was asked to submit more information on the impact on birds and subsea construction, the reports added.

Eight projects – four under development by Orsted, three by Swancor Holding and one by China Steel Corp – were approved by the EPA, the reports said.

Image: reNEWS