Articles Filter

Poles kick off Baltic lidar show

PGE Energia starts wind measurement campaign for 1GW Baltica project  

Poles kick off Baltic lidar show image 12/02/2018

Polish developer PGE Energia Odnawialna has kicked off a floating lidar wind measurement campaign in the Baltic Sea for the up to 1GW Baltica offshore wind farm.

The lidar has been deployed for two years at a site about 32km from Leba, PGE said. 

Data collected will be used to prepare a report forecasting the expected energy and economic efficiency of the proposed project.

Development of the wind farm is one of PGE's strategic options for the post-2020 period, the company said. 

Image: PGE Energia Odnawialna

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.