Poles kick off Baltic lidar show

Polish developer PGE Energia Odnawialna has kicked off a floating lidar wind measurement campaign in the Baltic Sea for the up to 1GW Baltica offshore wind farm.

The lidar has been deployed for two years at a site about 32km from Leba, PGE said.

Data collected will be used to prepare a report forecasting the expected energy and economic efficiency of the proposed project.

Development of the wind farm is one of PGE's strategic options for the post-2020 period, the company said.

Image: PGE Energia Odnawialna