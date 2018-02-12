First Solar sets store by Arizona

First Solar and Arizona Public Service (APS) are collaborating on a 50MW battery storage project linked to a 65MW photovoltaic plant in Arizona.

The project will be built by First Solar, while APS will buy the power generated and stored under a 15-year agreement.

The solar-storage combination is being developed in response to APS’s need for peaking capacity to serve customers between the peak hours of 3pm and 8pm during hot summer months.

First Solar chief executive Mark Widmar said: “Through this innovative project we are excited to partner with APS to demonstrate the capabilities of solar coupled with large-scale battery storage.”

APS chairman, president and chief executive Don Brandt said: “Partnering with an Arizona company such as First Solar to pair solar power with advanced battery storage is good for our customers and continues our state’s national leadership in clean energy innovation.”

Image: First Solar