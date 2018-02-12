Marine Canada adds offshore focus

Marine Renewables Canada, the national association for wave, tidal and river current energy, is expanding its mandate to include offshore wind.

The organisation said it has recognised that there is “significant overlap” between offshore wind and marine energy regarding the supply chain, regulatory issues and the operating environment.

30 Apr 2015 It said the focus will be on similarities and synergies between the sectors to ensure they all have a role to play in the Canada’s low-carbon future.

Marine Renewables Canada chair Tim Brownlow said: “Many of our members working on tidal and wave energy projects also have expertise that can service offshore wind projects both domestically and internationally.

“For us, offshore wind is a natural fit and our involvement will help ensure that Canadian companies and researchers are gaining knowledge and opportunities in the offshore wind sector as it grows.”

