AT&T dials NextEra for 520MW

US communications giant AT&T is to buy wind power totalling 520MW through two deals agreed with NextEra Energy Resources.

The Minco 5 wind farm in Caddo County, Oklahoma, will supply 220MW, while an unnamed project in in Webb and Duval Counties in Texas will deliver the remaining 300MW.

NextEra Energy Resources senior vice president of development Mike O’Sullivan said: “We’re proud to work with AT&T to achieve one of the largest US corporate renewable energy purchases.”

AT&T Operations president Scott Mair said: “We’ve been working for a long time to ensure our wind projects deliver for both our business and the environment. We will continue to explore renewable energy solutions to help create a better, more sustainable world.”

Image: NextEra