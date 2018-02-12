Nestle sweet on EDPR in US

EDP Renewables is to supply Nestle with 50MW of wind power from the Meadow Lake 6 project in Indiana.

The 15-year agreement will provide electricity to cover 80% of the energy needs of five Nestle facilities in Pennsylvania.

29 Oct 2015 EDPR will expand Meadow Lake 6 in Benton County to 200MW from the existing 150MW as a result of the deal. The extension will bring total capacity at the wind complex to 800MW.

Construction of the additional capacity is planned to start in the next two months, with the facility scheduled to be fully operational by the end of the year.

The project feeds electricity into the PJM Interconnection grid.

Nestle USA chief supply chain officer Kevin Petrie said: “Our partnership with EDP Renewables propels us forward in our ambition to create zero environmental impact by 2030.”

EDPR chief executive Joao Manso Neto said: “This power purchase agreement enables EDP Renewables to further expand our presence in Indiana, the state in which we are the leading producer of wind energy.”

Image: existing Meadow Lake wind farm Indiana (Chris Light)