Jobs axe to swing at BiFab

Yards run by Scottish fabricator BiFab face closure with the loss of over 250 jobs, according to unions.

The yards at Fife and Arnish could be shut “by early summer” with 260 redundancy notices to be issued to the “core workforce” today, Unite said.

BiFab today said the job cuts are part of the "natural down-manning" process as it has not work secured after its current job to fabricate jackets for the 588MW Beatrice wind farm in the Moray Firth.

A spokesman said it is continuing to work on procurement opportunities in offshore wind and oil and gas.

"It is not under estimated that the timing of securing those projects is now critical as work is coming to an end of existing work, which is scheduled to be complete by June of this year," said the spokesman.

The Scottish government stepped in last year alongside a number of stakeholders, including developer SSE, to stave off a threat of administration that was hanging over BiFab due to a payments dispute.

It centred on BiFab’s contract with balance of plant contractor Seaway Heavy Lifting for the delivery of jackets for Beatrice.

Image: BiFab