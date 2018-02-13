Trump cuts offshore spending
More cash made available for US oil and gas projects
US President Donald Trump has cut government spending on offshore renewable projects in the proposed 2019 budget for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).
The proposal for the 2019 fiscal year makes a total of $179.3m available to the federal outfit, but spending on offshore renewables is set to fall from its 2018 total of $23.7m to $20.7m next year.
Spending on conventional energy projects is meanwhile poised to increase from $58.5m to $61.7m and an additional $12.2m will be set aside develop the 2019-2024 National OCS Oil and Gas leasing programme, BOEM said.
The extra cash will fund new environmental studies and lease sale agreements as well as outreach and co-ordination with stakeholders.
BOEM has to date issued 13 commercial leases for offshore wind farms off the Atlantic Coast.
The bureau said it was planning to make additional areas available off Massachusetts, New York and California.
Image: Deepwater Wind