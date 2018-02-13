Trump cuts offshore spending

US President Donald Trump has cut government spending on offshore renewable projects in the proposed 2019 budget for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

The proposal for the 2019 fiscal year makes a total of $179.3m available to the federal outfit, but spending on offshore renewables is set to fall from its 2018 total of $23.7m to $20.7m next year.

The extra cash will fund new environmental studies and lease sale agreements as well as outreach and co-ordination with stakeholders.

BOEM has to date issued 13 commercial leases for offshore wind farms off the Atlantic Coast.

The bureau said it was planning to make additional areas available off Massachusetts, New York and California.

Image: Deepwater Wind