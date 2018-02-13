Dutch seek offshore pipe job

Dutch grid system operator TenneT has issued a tender for the installation of nearshore pipelines for connection of the 700MW Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The winner will deploy four pre-installed underground pipelines around 500m long between the seabed and the project’s onshore substation, housing the wind farm’s export wire.

The tender's scope of work includes the design, engineering, manufacturing and nearshore, landfall and onshore installation of underground HDPE pipelines installed by horizontal directional drilling. Cable pull-in is not included.

The work is scheduled to take place in 2019 with the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm slated for operation in 2022-23.

The deadline for tender submissions is 15 March.

