New skipper takes Swire tiller

Interim CEO Mikkel Gleerup confirmed as long-term boss

New skipper takes Swire tiller image 13/02/2018

Jack-up operator Swire Blue Ocean has formally appointed Mikkel Gleerup as its chief executive.

Gleerup joined the Danish outfit as chief commercial officer in February last year and had been serving as interim CEO for some time.

“We are all thrilled to have Mikkel on board as CEO and we look forward to exciting times ahead,” said the company.

Swire’s Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey (pictured) vessels are active in the offshore wind industry.

Image: Swire Blue Ocean

