Orsted turns sod at UK ops HQ

Orsted has begun work on a new offshore wind operations and maintenance hub at the Lincolnshire port of Grimsby, east England.

The Danish developer said its 'East Coast Hub' will feature a comprehensive marine helicopter co-ordination centre that will offer 24-7 service to its North Sea offshore projects “in the UK and beyond”.

The base will be fully operational by 2019 and will provide berths for two Østensjø Rederi-made SOV's that will be delivered to the developer later this year for work at its 1.2GW Hornsea 1 and 573MW Race Bank wind farms.

The SOVs will be able to service up to eight wind turbines a day and will spend up to 28 days deployed in the field, the developer said.

“Offshore wind is a major economic engine for the Humber region, and this multi-million-pound investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to the area,” said Orsted UK managing director Matthew Wright.

The new O&M base is being developed by UK construction firm Hobson and Porter and will incorporate existing warehouse and office facilities built in 2014 to service the company's 270MW Lincs and 210MW Westermost Rough projects.

“The extension at Grimsby Royal Dock has been possible thanks to close co-operation with the landowner, ABP Grimsby, as well as consultation with North East Lincolnshire Council,” Wright added.

