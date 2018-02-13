Storage switch-on in Germany

AllgäuSpeicher has switched on a 1MW lithium-ion battery storage system in the remote community of Bruck in the Allgäu region of Bavaria in southern Germany.

The venture between regional utility Allgäuer Überlandwerk and project developer Enesto will use the batteries to stabilise the grid.

The company’s StoraXe batteries are housed in two containers and were delivered with transformer, inverter, control system and climate control technology as a turnkey system.

ADS-TEC project engineer Patrick Weiss said: "The expansion of large-scale battery storage systems for stabilising power supply networks is becoming increasingly important – be it for safeguarding industry or tourism in popular ski resorts."

Image: ADS-TEC storage system (Allgäuer Kraftwerke GmbH)