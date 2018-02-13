Articles Filter

Storage switch-on in Germany

1MW battery system supplied by ADS-TEC online in Bavaria

Storage switch-on in Germany image 13/02/2018

AllgäuSpeicher has switched on a 1MW lithium-ion battery storage system in the remote community of Bruck in the Allgäu region of Bavaria in southern Germany.

The venture between regional utility Allgäuer Überlandwerk and project developer Enesto will use the batteries to stabilise the grid.

Related Stories

The system was supplied, installed and commissioned by Nürtingen-based company ADS-TEC.

The company’s StoraXe batteries are housed in two containers and were delivered with transformer, inverter, control system and climate control technology as a turnkey system.

ADS-TEC project engineer Patrick Weiss said: "The expansion of large-scale battery storage systems for stabilising power supply networks is becoming increasingly important – be it for safeguarding industry or tourism in popular ski resorts."

Image: ADS-TEC storage system (Allgäuer Kraftwerke GmbH)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.