Trust seeks turbine transfer nous

The Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA) programme has launched a call for three projects to improve turbine transfers at offshore wind farms.

One project will study ways of optimising how CTVs impact turbines during boat landings and push on transfers, the trust said.

A second project will research ways of standardising the interface between walk to work gangways and transition pieces at future wind projects.

A third will look at ways of using the built-in motion sensors in smart phones and tablets to develop an app-based tool to measure performance during turbine transfers.

Interested parties have until 12 March to apply.

Image: reNEWS