GWO appoints new chief

The Global Wind Organisation has appointed a new chairman and expanded its secretariat as it targets increased adoption of its training standards.

Eloy Jáuregui (pictured), health and safety manager at Acciona Energía, now chairs the non-profit organisation representing wind turbine manufacturers and operators, taking over from Claus Rose, VP head of occupational health and safety at Siemens AG.

He will be supported by vice chair Paul Robbins, senior health and safety specialist at Vestas.

Jáuregui will guide a steering committee comprising health and safety professionals from wind turbine manufacturers and operators as they “support and refine the creation of new and better safety training standards”, GWO said.

Image: GWO