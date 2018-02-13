Seafox sets sail for Merkur

Jack-up Seafox 5 has left Damen Velrome shipyard in Rotterdam following upgrades ahead of its upcoming turbine installation job at the 396MW Merkur wind farm off Germany.

The installation contract marks the Dutch company's re-entry into offshore wind and was first reported by subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in April 2017.

Damen increased the boom length of the vessel's 1200-tonne crane and installed a new secondary Sormec crane on the vessel during its four-month stay at the yard.

The jack-up was also fitted out with new leg guide wear plates and given a fresh coat of paint before undergoing a periodic survey which included jacking the vessel up to 70 metres above sea level.

“All the scheduled works were completed on time and without incident," said the vessel rig manager Alex Eijgenraam.

"Seafox 5 left the yard as good as new and ready for her next assignment for the offshore wind industry.”

The jack-up has already begun loading the first of the 66 GE Haliade 6MW for the Merkur project in Rotterdam.

Dutch logistics outfit DHSS meanwhile has been awarded a ships agency and port services contract by GE for the project. The deal starts shortly.

