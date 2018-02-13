Articles Filter

MHI Vestas taps UK inspector

Boston Energy wins three so-called statutory inspection contracts

MHI Vestas taps UK inspector image 13/02/2018

UK construction support outfit Boston Energy has secured three contracts with MHI Vestas to carry out so-called statutory inspection work.

The Yorkshire-based company said it will start the work in the UK in April, without giving further details.

"These contracts further extend the level of support and partnership with MHI Vestas and the increased trust placed in our organisation," it said.

