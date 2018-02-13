MidAmerican unleashes Iowa double

MidAmerican Energy has added 338MW of wind capacity to its generation portfolio through the completion of two wind farms in Iowa: the 170MW Beaver Creek in Boone and Greene counties and 168MW Prairie in Mahaska County.

Construction started in the spring of 2017 following approval by the Iowa Utilities Board in 2016.

“We’re committed to providing reliable service and outstanding value to our customers, and wind energy accomplishes both,” said MidAmerican Energy vice president of resource development Mike Fehr.

“Wind energy is good for our customers and it’s an abundant, renewable resource that also energizes the economy.”

MidAmerican Energy anticipates that renewable generation will equate to more than 90% of its customers’ annual retail electricity usage by 2020.

