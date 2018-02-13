James Fisher nets Eon ops deal

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) is to run marine co-ordination operations at two Eon offshore wind farms totalling 619MW in the UK.

Eon will use James Fisher's offshore wind management system, dubbed OWMS, at its 219MW Humber Gateway and 400MW Rampion projects.

The German developer will use the system to document offshore personnel, site vessels, weather and all day-to-day activities at each project for the next 36 months.

“We know first-hand the benefits this system can bring to offshore wind farms and we can’t wait to see it happen at Humber Gateway and Rampion,” said JFMS services director Martin Sisley.

Image: Eon