Articles Filter

Wind Catcher suffers costs setback

Oklahoma regulator rules out American Electric plan to recover acquisition bill

Wind Catcher suffers costs setback image 13/02/2018

An Oklahoma regulator has dealt a blow to American Electric Power’s 2GW Wind Catcher project.

The utility failed to prove that ratepayers should shoulder the cost of the $4.5bn project, administrative law judge Mary Candler said in a report to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Related Stories

Candler’s recommendation to deny is not binding and the commission will make the final decision.

American Electric is seeking advance approval from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to buy the project and a new 563km transmission line and recover the cost through customer rates.

The judge said American Electric failed to get competitive bids and used a flawed planning process.

The utility claims a delay will jeopardise $2.7bn of production tax credits that will lower costs for customers.

Invenergy broke ground in 2016 on the Wind Catcher project, which features 800 GE 2.5MW turbines.

The US developer expects to start operation in mid-2020.

Image: sxc

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.