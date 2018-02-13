Articles Filter

New York to host offshore parley

Procurement powwow to take place on 9 March

New York to host offshore parley image 13/02/2018

New York State regulators will meet with industry stakeholders on 9 March to discuss offshore wind procurement mechanisms.

The Department of Public Service is seeking input on various solicitation and contracting options including those identified by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

NYSERDA proposes to hold two initial annual offshore wind procurement rounds of at least 400MW each in 2018 and 2019, part of the state’s plan to reach 2.4GW by 2030.

The technical conference will be held at the commission’s office in New York City.

Participants must register by 1 March.  A live webcast will also be available.

Image: FreeImages

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.