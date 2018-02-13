New York to host offshore parley

New York State regulators will meet with industry stakeholders on 9 March to discuss offshore wind procurement mechanisms.

The Department of Public Service is seeking input on various solicitation and contracting options including those identified by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

NYSERDA proposes to hold two initial annual offshore wind procurement rounds of at least 400MW each in 2018 and 2019, part of the state’s plan to reach 2.4GW by 2030.

The technical conference will be held at the commission’s office in New York City.

Participants must register by 1 March. A live webcast will also be available.

