Triton sets scene for summer start

Pre-construction work underway for 860MW project's onshore grid link

Triton sets scene for summer start image 13/02/2018

Innogy is laying the groundwork to start full onshore construction at its 860MW Triton Knoll wind farm off Lincolnshire this summer.

Site preparation along the project's onshore cable route will start on Wednesday, the developer said.

Onshore contractor J Murphy & Sons will begin by removing hedgerows, trees and vegetation at key points of Triton's onshore system.

Installation of the onshore wire will begin in summer, the company said.

The developer said it was aiming to remove vegetation before the spring to reduce the impact on breeding birds.

The project's 50km onshore cable route will stretch from landfall north of Anderby Creek to the National Grid substation at Bicker Fen.

Triton is backed by a Contracts for Difference and is due for first power in 2021.

Image: Innogy

